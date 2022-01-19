Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Latest News On Expansion

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Expansion News

Expansion talks for the College Football Playoff have stalled in recent weeks, as key figures in the sport continue to disagree on how to proceed.

On a conference call earlier this month, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips revealed that the conference is “very aligned” against playoff expansion.

Many people assumed that CFP expansion talks were dead in the water after the comments, but Paul Finebaum has a different opinion.

This week, the ESPN host addressed Phillips’ recent anti-expansion comments by focusing on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

With expansion talks stalled, Finebaum believes the SEC commissioner is an interesting position.

“I think we’re going to get there eventually,” Finebaum said on WJOX-FM in Birmingham on Wednesday. “I still don’t believe it’s completely dead, but I think Greg Sankey is in a really interesting position here.”

He went along with the crowd, trying to be a peacemaker when it wasn’t helping his team.

And now, I believe his comment the other day in Georgia, when he asked the crowd, ‘do you think the four-team playoff worked pretty well?’ — he’s essentially saying, ‘we really don’t care.’ We’ve beaten you every way to Sunday with the BCS, CFP, and we’ll keep doing it.’

