Paul Finebaum slams a college football star for making a “stupid” remark.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s remark about the University of Alabama’s education didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum, it’s safe to say.

During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star slammed the University of Alabama’s education, explaining why he chose the Pac-12 school over the SEC.

“I already despise the stereotype that football players are dumb jocks.”

Do you know what Alabama education is known for? It ain’t nothing like what you’ll find on the West Coast.

“This isn’t Harvard,” he clarified.

“I’m not sure if my degree would be useful.”

