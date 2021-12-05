Paul Finebaum’s Alabama remark has gone viral.

Paul Finebaum’s Old Alabama Remark Is Going Viral
After defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the College Football Playoff.
Alabama dominated Georgia, pulling away from the then-No.
In the second half, there was only one college football team.
With a 12-1 record, the Crimson Tide will most likely be the No. 1 team in the country next season.
Later on Sunday, the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff will be determined.
However, not everyone was optimistic about Alabama’s Crimson Tide team this year.
Earlier in the season, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum voiced his reservations about Alabama.
“I don’t think I’ve bet against Alabama in ten years, but this time I’m putting my money on them.”
“I don’t see it,” Finebaum admitted earlier this year on ESPN’s Get Up!
Consider us SHOCKED! @finebaum is betting the house that Alabama will miss the Playoff this year 😳
“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years, but I’m betting my house against them this time. I don’t see it.” pic.twitter.com/8EivCO2mwP
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2021