Paul Finebaum’s Alabama remark has gone viral.

Paul Finebaum’s Old Alabama Remark Is Going Viral

After defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama dominated Georgia, pulling away from the then-No.

In the second half, there was only one college football team.

With a 12-1 record, the Crimson Tide will most likely be the No. 1 team in the country next season.

Later on Sunday, the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff will be determined.

However, not everyone was optimistic about Alabama’s Crimson Tide team this year.

Earlier in the season, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum voiced his reservations about Alabama.

“I don’t think I’ve bet against Alabama in ten years, but this time I’m putting my money on them.”

“I don’t see it,” Finebaum admitted earlier this year on ESPN’s Get Up!

Paul Finebaum’s Old Comment On Alabama Is Going Viral

Paul Finebaum’s Old Comment On Alabama Is Going Viral