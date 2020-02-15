Paul Jewell was lost to football… now he’s working his old magic with Swindon Town  

As a young forward at Liverpool, Paul Jewell was unfortunate to compete with Ian Rush for a place alongside Kenny Dalglish. He left Anfield aged 20 but the lessons passed down by Bob Paisley and other members of the famous Boot Room were not wasted.

Jewell became a Premier League manager by 35, led Wigan to a cup final and jousted with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. He is now mentoring Swindon boss Richie Wellens and still believes in the Liverpool Way he discovered 40 years ago.

‘I was in four squads: 13th man at Arsenal, 13th man at Newcastle, 13th man at Stockport and 17th man at Dinamo Bucharest,’ he reflects with a rueful smile.

‘But I don’t beat myself up about it. I’ve no shame to say the stuff I learned from Bob, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, all these people, stayed with me.

‘I hear people talk about recycling the ball, low blocks, the high press, reverse pivot. It’s f***ing b******s. Ronnie would shout “Close, close”. They used to call it closing down, now they call it the press and Rushy was the best at it. It’s a simple game. Don’t tell anyone, the secret is bloody good players. If Lewis Hamilton drove a Robin Reliant and I had a Ferrari, who do you think would win?’

He returns to Anfield occasionally to watch games.

‘It’s different of course, more corporate, people taking photographs. We used to park there before taking the coach to Melwood. Old wooden panels going up to the players’ entrance. Happiest days of my life,’ he says.

‘I’d love to have been one of those young lads who played in the FA Cup tie against Everton this year. To say you’ve played in front of The Kop, you can take that to the grave. Well, I did play in front of The Kop for the reserves but there was no one on it!’

Jewell was a better player than the ‘average’ description he gives himself, scoring more than a hundred goals for Wigan, Bradford and Grimsby. But it was in management he excelled, twice defying the odds to keep Bradford and Wigan in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

He competed in a golden age of managers, gaining experience that has helped him help Wellens take Swindon to the top of League Two.

‘The team I feared playing most was Wenger’s Arsenal. They could really embarrass you,’ he recalls. ‘I’d tell my players to kick out our corners because if they broke it’d be like the Red Arrows against us.

‘They were so good that if Wenger’s assistant Pat Rice stood up, Arsene told him to sit down because the players knew what they were doing.

‘I first played Manchester United at Old Trafford on a Boxing Day. They had another game two days later so I planned on them having a weakened team. I’m in the referee’s room to hand in my team and see Fergie walking towards me with Roy Keane as captain. That was the first bad sign. Jaap Stam, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes were also on the team sheet. I just told my lads: “Good luck!”

‘Chelsea were different. Once they went 1-0 up, Jose Mourinho was happy to see out the game. Rafa Benitez was similar.

‘Alan Pardew was the worst in the technical area. Never sat down, never shut up, always getting in your way. Peter Reid was good fun. He offered me a proper drink before the game. I opted for a cup of tea.’

Jewell’s Bradford stayed up in 2000, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the last game of the season. But he left to join Sheffield Wednesday, citing a strained relationship with chairman Geoffrey Richmond.

Seven years later, history repeated itself. Wigan beat Sheffield United to preserve their Premier League status but Jewell decided to move on. ‘I’d gone stale,’ he admits. ‘The funny thing is they offered me the job back in November for more money than I thought imaginable. But I’d have been doing it for the wrong reasons.’

Instead he was attracted by Derby County’s history, but the team were relegated to the Championship. Another spell at Ipswich was unsuccessful and Jewell seemed lost to football until his former Bradford team-mate and now Swindon chairman Lee Power offered him the manager’s job at the County Ground.

Jewell didn’t want the job, but recommended Wellens, with whom he had worked briefly at Oldham. Power agreed, but only if Jewell came to help as director of football.

‘Director of Football aren’t usually nice words in England, but Richie knows I’m not after his job. If he got the sack, I’d go as well,’ explains Jewell.

‘I can deal with agents during the transfer window, let him concentrate on the football and maybe help him avoid certain mistakes by talking things through. I like the way he works and treats people. There is no reason he can’t get to the Premier League.’