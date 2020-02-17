Paul Merson breaks down in tears as he opens up on battle with drink, drugs and depression

Former Arsenal and England star Paul Merson has opened up about how his addiction to drink and drugs spiralled into depression during his playing days.

Merson endured a well-documented struggle against both as a player, and admits now that he went around thinking he was Brad Pitt, but that it was just a mask.

‘I loved it, I sit here now and my life is completely different, but when I was in my young-20s, it was brilliant. I loved it. It was the dream’, he told Sky Sports as part of their Heads Up campaign alongside former team-mate David Seaman and Perry Groves.

‘Going out, you look like Brad Pitt because you’re playing for the best team in the country. But of course it was all masked. You have to put a smile on your face.

‘Behind the scenes, you’ve just lost all of your money, and there’s going to be a big story breaking in the paper next week about you with a girl you were with three weeks before who sold their story.

‘All of that stuff is on you, and you have nobody to talk to. Not a soul. Nobody in the world. All you can do is push it down and down you.’

He revealed that he would see a psychiatrist and dreamed of being like team-mate Alan Smith as he feared ending up in the newspapers.

‘I used to lie on the couch and say: “Why can’t I be like Alan Smith? Why can’t I be normal?” He lived his life like I wanted to, but I couldn’t.

‘He’d finish training, happily married and always seemed content, no turmoil. I was never content. He didn’t have to wake up Sunday morning, look through the paper frantically and think: “Thank God, nothing in there”.’

He admitted that he was not prepared for life as a footballer and his struggle with addiction after growing up on a council estate.

‘I couldn’t cope with life. I was a council lad who came from a council estate, playing at a big club with big headlines, and I couldn’t handle it.

‘So I drank and drank, and that led to drugs. Once that happened, I withdrew from the lads at Arsenal. That’s what addiction does, it wants you on your own, away from people.

‘It doesn’t want you with your best mate asking you: “What are you doing with your life?” I was drinking, gambling and taking drugs indoors. I’d get back from training at 1pm, I’d pull the curtains and my head would be gone. I’d wait until the next day and do it again.’