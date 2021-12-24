Paul Merson, despite Nketiah’s hat-trick, believes Arsenal is “a bag of Revels.”

Former player Paul Merson compared Arsenal to a “bag of Revels” because of their inconsistency.

Despite a poor start to the season, the Gunners are a dark horse for a top-four finish this season.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been thrashing teams left, right, and center in recent weeks, but they still have problems against the big boys.

Arsenal, according to Merson, must accept the label of ‘flat-track bullies’ and press on for a top-four finish.

The current crop was even compared to a ‘bag of Revels,’ which are known for their hidden, assorted centers, according to the Highbury legend.

“Arsenal have played very well this month – they’re bright all over the pitch,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“At the moment, they’re flat-track bullies, which I don’t mind.

“Arsenal are better than many other Premier League teams, but they struggle against the big three.”

“It’s like a bag of Revels – you never know what you’ll get.”

Merson went on to express his concern for Eddie Nketiah.

The striker was excellent in midweek, scoring a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland, but Merson believes he will not start the Boxing Day match against Norwich.

In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli have formed an excellent partnership.

Arteta, according to Merson, will not tinker with a winning formula.

“Nketiah set the tone in the Carabao Cup, but I don’t think Arteta will change his winning formula this week,” the pundit said.

“For Arsenal, Lacazette, Martinelli, and [Bukayo] Saka have been outstanding and will lead the line against Norwich.”

“Arsenal have been winning as a result of their desire, and if they can overcome their inconsistency, a top-four finish is within reach,” Merson said of the game.

“Norwich have been causing some problems recently, but Arsenal should be able to easily defeat them.”

