Paul Merson reveals his Premier League team of the season with EIGHT Liverpool players

Paul Merson has named no fewer than eight Liverpool players in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The inclusion of so many of Jurgen Klopp’s men is hardly surprising given their domination in the top flight this season, with the Reds racing 25 points clear at the top of the table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Anfield outfit are heavily represented across all areas of the pitch in Merson’s 4-3-3 formation, with only one spot in defence, one in midfield and another in attack reserved for stars from other clubs.

Given Liverpool’s defensive record throughout the season, the former Arsenal striker had little option but to opt for Alisson in goal, with the Brazilian stopper having kept 10 cleansheets in his 20 league appearances this campaign.

It is the same story with the defence, with three out of the four coming from Klopp’s side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are all selected, but there is a surprise inclusion alongside them, with Merson picking Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill to slot in at the second centre-back position.

‘He’s been outstanding for Crystal Palace,’ Merson told Sky Sports. ‘He came in last summer and you’ve got to remember he didn’t play much football at all last season for Chelsea.

‘He was completely frozen out at Stamford Bridge and he really shouldn’t have been considering what he did for the club and what a good player he was.

‘To then go to Palace where you are playing in a team that only gets 35 to 40 per cent possession, compared to Chelsea’s 60 per cent, and to defend as well as he has, he deserves credit.

‘He has marshalled that defence and he’s a key reason Palace aren’t deep in a relegation battle.’

midfield, while also putting Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne in the centre of the park.

And Merson reserved special praise for Wijnaldum and his role as a game-changer for the Reds.

‘I put him down as a big-game player,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘He gets big goals in big games. There are a lot of players around who score a lot of goals, but if you weigh their goals up, they’ll get the third or fourth in a 4-0 win, or they’ll get the consolation goal in a 5-1 defeat.

‘Another really top player, who goes under the radar.’

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been included in Merson’s front three, but it is the third, and final member of his striking trio that Merson reserved special praise for.

Jamie Vardy is the top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 19 goals to date and Merson said of the Leciester City frontman: ‘Many people will go with the Liverpool front three, but I have to make room for Vardy,

‘It’s freakish what he’s done for Leicester this season. He took a big gamble by saying he wouldn’t play for England again to look after himself and extend his career.

‘After doing that, though, he has produced at the highest level.’