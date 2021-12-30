Paul Mitchell, the director of football at Monaco, ‘offers himself to Newcastle’ after discovering Arsenal star Smith Rowe.

MONACO director of football Paul Mitchell has ‘offered himself’ to Newcastle. Mitchell discovered Arsenal hero Emile Smith Rowe.

That’s according to reports from Thursday night, as the Magpies continue their search for a top talent scout and prepare to spend big in January.

Mitchell joined Monaco from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 after three years with Red Bull – with Leipzig, New York, and RB Bragantino.

Before assisting Spurs from 2009 to 2017, he was Chief Scout at MK Dons and Head of Recruitment at Southampton.

The 40-year-old former Wigan and MK player is now rumored to be interested in joining Newcastle’s Saudi-led transformation.

In the short term, however, manager Eddie Howe will need to bolster his team’s survival chances by bringing in proven players next month.

Jesse Lingard and Aaron Ramsey, both midfielders, have been mentioned as possible additions.

Manchester United are rumored to be willing to sell Lingard to West Ham rather than risk losing him for free this summer.

Ramsey, an ex-Arsenal player, is expected to return to England this year after struggling since joining Juventus in 2019.

Barcelona’s £17million-rated centre-back Samuel Umtiti is the latest name on Newcastle’s wishlist, according to reports.

Barca is desperate to get rid of the French World Cup winner’s £220,000-a-week salary.

