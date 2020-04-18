PAUL NEWMAN: Ditch the Hundred and prioritise Twenty20 Blast… How I’d restructure cricket

It is not without irony that Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, spoke of rewarding cricket’s ‘core audience’ if the game can squeeze a truncated season into this summer.

For it is cricket’s loyal and often badly treated existing millions of followers, both young and old, who were rather arrogantly overlooked when the governing body in its wisdom decided to stake so much of its future on the new Hundred competition.

But, to be fair to Harrison, who has taken a 25 per cent cut on his £719,000 a year salary for two months, ECB are dealing with the coronavirus crisis as best they can and are absolutely right to think of what the game already has if and when it returns in 2020.

ECB are said to be working on five different plans for when the game is safe to be staged, and that is increasingly likely to be behind closed doors if at all this summer, and the most feasible is two months of cricket in August and September, possibly even creeping into October. So what sort of cricket should be prioritised?

We can forget all about the Hundred, that’s for sure. This is no time to be launching a competition aimed at new spectators and one which would leave so many county players on the sidelines at a time when as many as possible will need to be in action.

We can forget, too, the Royal London Cup for this year. The poor old county 50-over competition had already been pushed to the margins by the Hundred and there would be no room for it in a shortened season aimed at salvaging as much as possible of the £300 milliion Harrison estimates would be lost to the game by a complete corona wash-out.

Sad fact is, there is barely enough room in cricket’s calendar now – in normal times at least – for a domestic 50-over competition and now England have finally won the World Cup they will shift their emphasis to the other formats of the game.

What is beyond doubt is that we need as much international cricket in possible and, as Harrison has already intimated, that means the probability of two England teams playing at the same time, or at least in successive days, in a two-month season.

As long as it is safe for other nations teams to travel then that means an England Test team would be able to fulfil both their proposed summer series against West Indies and Pakistan while a white-ball side could play against Australia, who are currently due here in July, and Ireland in both 50 and Twenty20 matches.

And if they are behind closed doors for a TV audience then so be it. Because it would salvage a decent chunk of the broadcasting money that props up the game while also proving the nation with much needed live sport.

Domestically, the absolute priority has to go to the Twenty20 Blast, which would not only involve all counties but is gaining in popularity year on year and could provide crucial finances for the game while providing much needed cricket for fans.

There has been much talk as to whether there will be any room for the Championship and seven rounds of it were instantly wiped off the calendar when the season was initially delayed until May 28. But Sportsmail understands the ECB have not yet abandoned all hope of staging a mini championship season.

My view is similar to Sir Alastair Cook’s in that it would be wrong to award a championship title and have promotion and relegation for a season of, say, six or seven matches. But that doesn’t mean there is no first-class cricket in my plan.

We will desperately need to see players in white clothing and a good old red ball and, of course, not all county players will be picked to play for their sides in the Blast.

So how about a one-off conference system fitting in as many red-ball games as possible? Or challenge games that may pit the Lions or England’s best young players against a County Select XI or even the England team as a warm-up to the Tests?

Frankly, any cricket would be savoured this summer but a plan consisting of Tests, white-ball internationals, the Blast and a conference competition would be bliss. Time will tell if it can really happen.