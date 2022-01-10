Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard from Brighton in the January transfer window.

After a disappointing festive period, the Red Devils enter tonight’s FA Cup Third Round match against Aston Villa under a cloud.

United did win against Burnley, but it was sandwiched between a disappointing draw against Newcastle and a home loss to Wolves.

As a result, reports have surfaced that players, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, are dissatisfied with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

However, ex-England defender Parker believes he knows two men in the Premier League who could improve United immediately and are right under Rangnick’s nose.

Bissouma, a Mali international midfielder, has piqued the interest of Brighton fans since his arrival from Lille in 2018.

Parker wants United to sign both the winger and his Belgian teammate Trossard, who is 27 years old.

“If there is someone playing in England who I’d go and take to make Manchester United better at the moment and add something, I’d go and take (Yves) Bissouma from Brighton,” Parker told bettors.ng.

“He’s a high-energy player who keeps himself in shape and is a good athlete.

He dragged people out as he ran with the ball.

His decision-making and execution are both excellent.

“He has everything that all of Europe’s top teams have.”

Except for Manchester United, every team has a player like that.

“Right now, Manchester United is in Poundland.”

I’m not sure what they’re thinking; he’s right there (Bissouma)!

“Bissouma and Leandro Trossard are two more great signings by Graham Potter for Brighton.

What a prodigy.

“These are two players who would automatically fit into Man United’s midfield and wouldn’t break the bank.”

