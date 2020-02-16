Paul Pogba could be available to play in the Manchester derby on March 8

Paul Pogba is determined to play a leading role in Manchester United’s crucial run-in as he closes in on a return to fitness.

Sportsmail understands the France international is hopeful of recommencing outdoor training at United’s Carrington training complex within a fortnight.

From there, it is hoped Pogba – provided the final stages of rehabilitation from ankle surgery goes according to plan – could be available for selection within another two weeks.

That throws up the intriguing prospect of the midfielder being available for the Manchester derby on March 8. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Tottenham the following week in a game that could be crucial in the race to make the top four, with Pogba determined to prove his fitness in time to play in one or both of those two games.

The World Cup winner has spent the most recent period of his recovery in Dubai ahead of his imminent return to Manchester.

The 26-year-old’s future is under intense speculation amid talk of a summer departure.

Nevertheless, Pogba is determined to play a key role in United’s season finale as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League. United also remain in the FA Cup.

His future is sure to be an issue for United this summer given he effectively enters the final two years of his deal.

But Pogba is focused on returning to full fitness for United and, of course, France ahead of Euro 2020 before deciding his future at the end of the season.

The midfielder hasn’t played since Boxing Day, but his pending return to fitness will come as a key boost to Solskjaer ahead of the season finale.

Meanwhile, United are considering a pre-season tour of India as they finalise their summer plans.

Sportsmail revealed last week how a number of Premier League sides have been forced to delay confirming potential tours of the Far East, which has become a popular destination for United in recent seasons, due to the coronavirus.

Another Asian tour has once again been considered by United, but those plans have been delayed due to the outbreak in China as Old Trafford chiefs seek further advice about the epidemic that has killed over 1000 people. A visit to India has also been discussed.