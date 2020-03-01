Paul Pogba has ’50-50 chance’ of recovering in time to make Manchester United return against City

The Manchester derby could be the arena for Paul Pogba’s long-awaited comeback, with the Frenchman holding a ’50-50 chance’ of returning on March 8th.

Pogba has been limited to just seven Premier League outings this season, and has not played for the Old Trafford side this year.

The World Cup winner is tipped to leave United in the summer, with Juventus a favourite to re-sign the midfielder.

However, Pogba wants to return and bag Champions League qualification for United via either the Premier League or Europa League victory.

He has been working hard to get back on the pitch, and could be ready to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, according to L’Equipe.

The 26-year-old is more likely to be ready for the crunch top-four clash against Tottenham the following week – a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Without Pogba, United have finally hit form, winning fives games amid a seven match unbeaten streak that has seen them leak just one goal.

They face Everton on Sunday in another tough challenge, hoping to close in to within a point of rivals Chelsea.

The Blues drew 2-2 with Bournemouth, and United are looking ominous in the race for the European spots.