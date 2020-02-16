Paul Pogba running again as Manchester United star steps up his recovery

Paul Pogba is back running again as he steps up his recovery in a bid to prove his fitness for next month’s Manchester derby.

The Manchester United star has been limited to just eight first-team appearances in an injury-wrecked season so far.

The 26-year-old suffered ankle problems in September that kept him out for three months, and he was only able to play twice during an aborted comeback over Christmas.

He was forced to go under the knife at the turn of the year to sort the issue and has now shared footage of himself running on a treadmill and swimming in a pool in an Instagram story.

He posted an update on his Instagram account this week, in which he can be heard saying: ‘Four weeks after surgery, feeling good.’

The Frenchman missed the club’s warm-weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation in Dubai and has not featured since the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Sportsmail reported this week that Pogba is determined to play a leading role in United’s run-in.

The France international is hopeful of recommencing outdoor training at United’s Carrington training complex within a fortnight.

From there, it is hoped Pogba – provided the final stages of rehabilitation from ankle surgery goes according to plan – could be available for selection within another two weeks.

That throws up the intriguing prospect of the midfielder being available for the Manchester derby on March 8.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Tottenham the following week in a game that could be crucial in the race to make the top four, with Pogba determined to prove his fitness in time to play in one or both of those two games.