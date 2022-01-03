Paul Scholes slams Manchester United’s flops with a brutal Instagram post following their defeat to Wolves.

Paul Scholes slams Manchester United’s flops with a brutal Instagram post after their defeat to Wolves.

Following Manchester United’s loss to Wolves, PAUL SCHOLES exploded on social media.

United were beaten 1-0 at home by Bruno Lage’s side, with Joao Moutinho scoring a late goal.

Ralf Rangnick’s first loss as Red Devils manager, and Scholes was furious with his team’s performance.

He called United’s display a “f***ing joke” on Instagram.

He also included two emojis that translate to “s***houses.”

It was reminiscent of how United played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, when players appeared clueless and were frequently exploited by Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo’s pace.

Wolves managed 19 shots to United’s nine, demonstrating United’s ineptness in the statistics.

In the first half, David De Gea made a fantastic save from Ruben Neves’ volley to keep his side in the game.

United only had two shots on target, one of which was a free-kick by Bruno Fernandes in the dying seconds.

The Portuguese also squandered a good scoring opportunity by hitting the crossbar from inside the box.

Despite the fact that United’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, took over from the injured Harry Maguire, the Red Devils put in a typically ineffective performance.

