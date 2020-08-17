Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to complete £108 Jadon Sancho transfer after wasteful spell costs Red Devils in Sevilla loss

PAUL SCHOLES believes Manchester United would have beaten Sevilla if they had Jadon Sancho in the team.

Scholes has now urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start spending serious cash on star signings if he wants to win trophies any time soon.

United squandered numerous chances in their 2-1 Europa League semi final defeat to Sevilla in Cologne on Sunday night.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all passed up golden opportunities to hit the target during a dominant 15 minute spell after the break.

United had gone up 1-0 in the clash thanks to an early penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

But Sevilla struck back 15 minutes later through ex-Liverpool and AC Milan winger Suso.

Sub striker Luuk De Jong then netted what turned out to be Sevilla’s winner in the 78th minute.

And United were ruing what may have been after having an incredible 20 shots against their Spanish opponents.

Solskjaer opted not to make any subs until very late in the game, with the likes of Juan Mata, Odion Ighalo and Dan James the only attacking options available.

Scholes believes United lack quality depth in their squad, a problem that can only be solved by spending big cash on star names.

The Red Devils famously refused to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £110million asking price for England winger Sancho earlier this month, prompting the Germans to declare that he will be staying put.

But Scholes has urged former team-mate Solskjaer to keep on pushing, explaining that quality players like Sancho are the only ones who can lift United past their current state and help them win finals.

Scholes told BT Sport: “I don’t think they played badly, I thought they were really good tonight against a really good Sevilla team.

“But that 15-20 minutes after half time with all those chances, you’ve got to score them.

“We talk about quality, we talk about spending money on a centre forward and wide players.

“We talk about hundreds of millions these days to get these players, but these are the players that win you trophies, these are the ones that win you medals.

“We know all this Sancho stuff is going on, they need to spend more money.

“If they want to win trophies, they’ve got to start spending the money.

“They created chances tonight but if you think of Sancho in that team tonight I think United are scoring.”