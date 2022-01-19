Paul Wanner, a Bayern Munich wonderkid, made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 16 years and 15 days, becoming the club’s youngest ever star.

Paul Wanner, a Bayern Munich wonderkid, made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 16 and 15 days, making him the club’s youngest ever star.

In Bavaria, a new superstar has emerged who has the potential to lead Bayern Munich for many years and form a lethal partnership with Jamal Musiala.

In a league match against Borussia Mönchengladbach earlier this month, the Bundesliga giants inserted teenager Paul Wanner into their first team.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann put a caring arm around the attacking midfielder on the touchline when he was just 16 years and 15 days old, before introducing him to the fray.

Wanner’s favorite player, Musiala, had previously held the record for the club’s youngest ever Bundesliga star, but his appearance shattered it.

As Nagelsmann stated.

This individual possesses “unbelievable talent.”

Wanner was born in the Allgau region of southern Germany in 2005 to an Austrian mother and a German father who both played professional football in Austria.

He joined Bayern at the age of 12 and quickly caught coach Alexander Moj’s attention in the U14’s.

“I think the under-14 indoor season, when we played against top teams and won awards, was the moment when he realized he was not only better than other players, but also better than he thought he was,” Moj told The Athletic.

Wanner spent a year at Bayern Munich on a regular basis, but he never looked out of place.

He’s currently playing for the U19’s, where he’s demonstrated his natural ability with the ball at his feet.

Wanner’s impressive dribbling skills were captured on video during a Under-19 German Cup match against Hertha Berlin.

Nagelsmann brought the teenager into Bayern’s first team set-up last year, where he trained alongside the club’s international stars.

In the transition, he was said to be fearless, playing his natural game between the pockets.

In Germany, there is a consensus that Wanner is exactly what the country requires in terms of a true playmaker.

His skill set differs from that of typical midfield generals such as Matthaus, Effenberg, Schweinsteiger, and, most recently, Joshua Kimmich.

Wanner, who stands 5ft 7in tall, is more of a Thomas Hassler-type, a creative spark who plays the game forwards, threads defense-splitting passes, and thrives in one-on-one situations.

Wanner isn’t taking anything for granted, even though a football career appears to be mapped out for him.

He hasn’t neglected his studies and is enrolled in Gymnasium, a German secondary school for the brightest students.

He’s doing well in school.

And when the bell rings at 4:30 p.m., he’ll be at training in half an hour.

Wanner, on the other hand, isn’t lacking in self-assurance.

Marco Neppe, Bayern’s technical director, was so impressed with his early sessions with the first team that he nicknamed him “rotzfrech,” which…

