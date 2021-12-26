Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s fiancee, wears a tiny black gown to celebrate her 33rd birthday with Wag.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s fiancee, dazzles in a tiny black gown as the golfer and Wag celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Last week, Dustin Johnson assisted stunning partner Paulina Gretzky in celebrating her birthday in style.

Gretzky wore an eye-catching black dress for the occasion, which wowed fans on social media.

The brunette beauty shared a photo of herself and her soon-to-be husband, Johnson, with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The two are said to have partied with friends at Palm Beach’s Le Bar a Vin.

The partygoers allegedly racked up a bill of (dollar)25,000 (£18,600), according to Page Six in the United States.

“1219,” Gretzky captioned her photo of the attractive couple.

Johnson smiled for the camera while dressed in a smart black suit.

But it was Wayne Gretzky’s daughter who stole the show with her figure-hugging gown, which stunned the audience.

“PAULINA! I adore you to pieces!!!” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday, gorgeous,” someone exclaimed.

Gretzky is a successful model and pop star who was born in Los Angeles, California.

She has been engaged to Johnson for EIGHT years, after the former world No. 1 golfer proposed to her in 2013.

They have two children together and met in 2009 through her parents.

Gretzky is a great partner, and she regularly dazzles fans on the fairways while cheering on DJ.

She was present for Johnson’s first Masters victory in 2020, as well as the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits earlier this year.