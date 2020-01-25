Paulo Dybala admits he nearly left Juventus with Manchester United and Tottenham both interested

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has admitted he came extremely close to leaving the club in the summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham both bid for the Argentina international last summer after he had fallen down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri following the arrival of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also revealed last week that Dybala was so convinced he was leaving Turin that he recorded an emotional video message to Juventus supporters ahead of his proposed move to north.

And speaking to The Guardian, Dybala revealed that he was on edge waiting for a move to be ratified.

‘I was close to leaving. That was in the club’s thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting.’

However, Dybala changed his mind hours before he was due to sign the contract with Tottenham after becoming inspired by Gonzalo Higuain’s determination to get back into Juventus’ starting XI.

His affection for the Italian giants, having joined the club back in 2015 from Palermo, and his past success in Turin also played a massive factor in his decision to stay put.

Rumours have recently surfaced stating that Dybala is on the brink of signing a new long-term contract with the reigning Serie A champions after shining under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

But while new terms until the summer of 2025 may be in the offing, he did not rule out a move away from Serie A in the future.

‘I have two years left on my contract. That’s not a short time but it’s not a long one either,’ he added.

‘We’ll see what plans Juventus have, if they think I might leave in the next market or if they want me to stay.

‘That’s a decision for the club to make. It’s hard to know because things change in a second.

‘But I’m here, at a club that has treated me well; I’m happy, comfortable. [Maurizio] Sarri’s arrival has helped.

‘He wanted me to stay, which gave me strength when we didn’t know what would happen. I knew he could teach me, help me bring out the best in myself.’