PDC World Darts Championship final LIVE: Stream, score, TV channel, Wright vs. Smith TONIGHT – updates

Wright to face Smith in the PDC World Darts Championship final

TONIGHT at Ally Pally, Michael Smith will face Peter Wright in the PDC Darts World Championship final!

After a 6-3 victory over James Wade, Bully Boy Smith advanced to his second world darts final, while Snakebite Wright defeated Gary Anderson 6-4 to keep his hopes of becoming a two-time champion alive.

In 2019, Smith made it to the final, but lost to Michael van Gerwen.

Wright, on the other hand, won the big one a year later, in 2020.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with all the action…

The final of the PDC World Darts Championships

The PDC World Championships’ big final will feature Michael Smith and Peter Wright.

Smith was the first man to advance, defeating James Wade 6-3 in the night’s first semi-final.

He’s in his second Ally Pally final, and he’s hoping to improve on his performance from last year.

With a thrilling 6-4 victory over fellow Scotsman Gary Anderson, Peter Wright booked his place in the final.

In the process, Snakebite racked up 24 180s, breaking the previous record for the most maximums in a PDC World Championships match.

Wright, the competition’s winner in 2020, is aiming to win the trophy for the second time in three years.

The winner on Monday night will also walk away with a whopping £500,000 in prize money.

You won’t want to miss it, and be sure to check back in with us as we bring you all of the action from Ally Pally.

Wright’s reaction to his team’s win in the match

In his post-match interview, Peter Wright is fighting back tears.

“Wow,” Snakebite, visibly moved, says to Sky Sports.

It was incredible to defeat Gary, one of the all-time great darts players.

“I didn’t surrender.

It was extremely difficult.

I’m completely spent.

I had a feeling he’d come back.

I wasn’t able to stop him.

What a darts game – unbelievable.

“I have a knee injury and it’s strapped up.”

At the moment, it’s raging like hell.

[I] just need to rest it up and I’ll be fine for the final.”

Semifinal stats after the game

Here’s the story behind the tape from that tense semi-final matchup.

Gary Anderson is extremely unlucky to be leaving that match with the stats he did.

He hit 15 180s and averaged 102.72, with a 43% success rate on doubles.

Wright, on the other hand, had a 104.38 average, 24 180s, and 42% checkout success.

In any case, the World Championships have produced a belter of a match.

Anderson 6-4 Wright

