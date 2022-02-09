‘Peak Ronaldo’ – While coming on as a substitute for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his infamous personalised shin pads for the first time.

‘Peak Ronaldo’ – While coming on as a substitute for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo reveals a new glimpse of his infamous personalised shin pads.

With Jay Rodriguez canceling out Paul Pogba’s first-half strike in a 1-1 draw, the striker was unable to help Manchester United find a winner.

Ronaldo kisses his shinpads, then notices they smell like Lynx Africa pic.twitter.comNUjIdboaSx

Even so, Ronaldo drew attention by storming down the tunnel at full-time and kissing his distinctive shinpads.

The shinpads feature a large photo of Ronaldo’s face next to a Portugal national team crest.

They also feature each of CR7’s four children, though he’ll need to order a new pair once Georgina Rodriguez gives birth to twins later this year.

Ronaldo was filmed kissing each of his children’s faces on the shin pads before his Turf Moor appearance.

It’s possible that it’s a Portuguese superstition; he’s probably hoping that his children will bring him good fortune.

However, the act perplexed some on Twitter, with others pointing out that having his own face on his shinpads is typical of the superstar.

“This is peak Ronaldo,” wrote one supporter.

“The guy is kissing a photo of himself? As far as rituals go, that’s about as Ronaldo as you can get,” another added.

“Bro, does Ronaldo have his own photo on his shinpads this guy is crazy,” a third said.

