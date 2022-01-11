Pedri and Ferran Torres of Barcelona have tested positive for COVID.

Pedri and Ferran Torres of Barcelona have been found to be COVID positive.

Both players are ‘healthy and self-isolating at home,’ according to the Spanish club.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Pedri and Ferran Torres of Barcelona have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Spanish football club.

“Pedri and Ferran Torres, members of the first team, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The players are in good health and are self-isolating at home, according to a statement released by Barcelona.

The Spanish health authorities were notified of the positive cases.

Torres, Barcelona’s new signing from Manchester City, attended the presentation of the 21-year-old winger to the fans at Camp Nou Stadium on Monday.

Torres was also given a press conference.

At the media event, the Spanish player was joined by club executives, including Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Torres then took part in a team workout.