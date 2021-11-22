Pedri becomes the first Barcelona player to win the prestigious Golden Boy award since Lionel Messi in 2005.

Pedri is the first Barcelona player to win the Golden Boy award since Lionel Messi in 2005.

PEDRI is the first Barcelona player to win the European Golden Boy award since Lionel Messi in 2005.

The 18-year-old teen sensation beat out competition from England’s best teenagers, including Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Mason Greenwood, to win the prestigious award.

The young midfielder, who has already made 93 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists, succeeds Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in winning the award.

Pedri’s outstanding performances for Barca earned him a call-up to Spain’s Euro 2020 squad, where he played every game until they were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Italy.

The Golden Boy award was created by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, which gathered 40 journalists from all over Europe, including some from The Times, L’Equipe, and BILD, to select the winner.

And this year, an overwhelming 24 reporters agreed that Pedri was deserving of the award.

“I thank Tuttosport for this trophy, which makes me proud,” Pedri said after winning.

“Thank you also to all of the jury members and fans who have always been so supportive of me in this simply incredible 2021 for me.”

“Of course, many thanks to Barca, the national team, my family, my friends, and, of course, everyone who has supported me day after day.”

“I would not have won the Golden Boy award if it hadn’t been for them.”

The award further solidifies Pedri’s claim to Messi’s Barcelona throne.

After breaking into the Barcelona team in 2005, the Argentine went on to become Europe’s Golden Boy and, arguably, the world’s best player.

Many at the club are hoping that Pedri’s impressive Messi-esque displays will lead the club to glory in the future.

Barca has placed a one-billion-euro release clause in Pedri’s new contract, demonstrating their faith in him.

