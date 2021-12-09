Pele, 81, smiles as his daughter gives him an update from his hospital bed after receiving treatment for a colon tumor.

Pele, 81, smiles from his hospital bed as his daughter updates him on his treatment for a colon tumor.

PELE smiled from his hospital bed after receiving additional treatment for a colon tumor, with two of his daughters sharing encouraging news.

Following the removal of a tumor, the 81-year-old Brazilian legend spent a month at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pele was readmitted for additional treatment earlier this week, but his family has provided positive updates, urging fans to ‘calm down’ and stating that the treatment was’scheduled.’

“My people!!! Calm down…,” Flavia Kurtz Nascimento captioned a photo of herself with her beaming father Pele.

“Final trip to Einstein for the year…

“Continued treatment, including control exams and chemo…

“Thanks to this incredible group, my father is EVOLVING!!!

“Thank you so much for your love, everyone… but Papi is the best.”

Kely Nascimento, another of Pele’s daughters, re-posted her sister’s photo and added her own positive update.

“I appreciate all of the love we’ve received from all of you!!” she wrote.

“This photo was taken 10 minutes ago at @hosp_einstein, where my father completed a procedure that had been planned for months.”

“For me, my sister @flavia_kurtz_fisioterapiahe is petting him!”

“He’ll be home in two or three days to celebrate Christmas.

“This was not unexpected; it had been planned and is a necessary part of the treatment.”

“I owe you my undying gratitude.”

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, confirmed in September that he would need to continue receiving chemotherapy treatments.

During routine checks in August, the tumor was discovered.