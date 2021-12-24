Pele, 81, was released from the hospital but will continue to be treated after a tumor on his colon was removed.

Pele, 81, was released from the hospital but will continue to receive treatment after a tumor on his colon was removed.

After undergoing chemotherapy, Brazilian legend Pele was able to return home in time for a family Christmas at his luxury beachfront mansion.

The 81-year-old had joked earlier this month that he was ‘getting ready’ for the holiday season when it was revealed he was back at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for more treatment after a tumor on his colon was removed on September 4.

And in his first words since being told he could return home in 17 days, the three-time World Cup winner shared an old photo of himself smiling with the caption: “The smiling photo is not for nothing.”

“I’ll spend Christmas with my family, as I promised.”

I’ll be returning home soon.

Thank you for your thoughtful messages.”

Pele was discharged from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital on December 23, according to a statement from the hospital that used his real name: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital on December 23.”

“The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for the colon tumor that was discovered in September,” says the doctor.

Pele had difficulty eating during his hospital stay, according to local reports, but the issue had been resolved prior to his release.

He is expected to spend the holidays in Guaruja, on the island of Santo Amaro, an hour and a half south of Sao Paulo, with his third wife Marcia Aoki, who is 25 years his junior, and daughters Flavia and Kelly.

On beautiful Pernambuco Beach, the sprawling estate overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Guaruja, also known as ‘The Pearl of the Atlantic,’ is a popular weekend destination for Sao Paulo families.

Pele’s friends and fans around the world sent him get-well messages after the Brazilian soccer legend joked that his latest hospitalization was due to him getting ready for Christmas. Cristiano Ronaldo was among those who sent Pele get-well messages.

He first revealed in September that he would need to continue receiving chemotherapy after leaving the hospital after his surgery.

When he went in for routine exams at the end of August, his colon tumor was discovered.

On the 4th of September, he had surgery.

In a recent Netflix documentary about his career, Pele was seen using a walking frame, which raised concerns about his health.

Since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, the former footballer has struggled with mobility.

He’s had kidney and prostate surgery in the last few years as well.

He won the World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and his 77 goals in 92 matches make him Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.

The former footballer played for Santos for the majority of his career, scoring 501 goals in 493 appearances…

