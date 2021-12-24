Pele, 81, was released from the hospital but will continue to be treated after a tumor on his colon was removed.

After chemotherapy sessions, Brazilian legend Pele was able to return home in time for a family Christmas at his luxury beachside mansion.

When it was revealed earlier this month that the 81-year-old was back at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for further treatment following the removal of a tumor on his colon on September 4, he joked that he was ‘getting ready’ for the holiday season.

And, in his first words since being told he could return home in 17 days, the three-time World Cup winner shared an old photo of himself smiling with the caption: “The smiling photo is not for nothing.”

“I’ll spend Christmas with my family, as I promised.”

I’ll be returning home.

Thank you so much for your thoughtful messages.”

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital on December 23,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for the colon tumor that was discovered in September,” says the doctor.

Pele had difficulty eating at times during his hospital stay, according to local reports, but the problem had been resolved prior to his release.

He is expected to spend the holidays in Guaruja, on Santo Amaro island, an hour and a half south of Sao Paulo, with his third wife Marcia Aoki, who is 25 years his junior, and daughters Flavia and Kelly.

On beautiful Pernambuco Beach, a sprawling estate overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Guaruja, also known as “The Pearl of the Atlantic,” is a popular weekend destination for Sao Paulo families.

Pele’s friends and fans around the world sent him get-well messages after the Brazilian soccer legend joked that his latest hospitalization was due to him getting ready for Christmas. Cristiano Ronaldo was among those who sent Pele get-well messages.

He first revealed in September that he would need to continue receiving chemotherapy sessions once he was released from the hospital following his surgery.

When he went in for routine exams at the end of August, his colon tumor was discovered.

On September 4th, he had surgery.

Pele’s health was raised after he was seen using a walking frame in a Netflix documentary about his career.

Since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, the former footballer has had mobility issues.

He’s had kidney and prostate surgery in the last few years as well.

He won the World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and his 77 goals in 92 matches make him Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.

The former footballer played for Santos for the majority of his career, scoring 501 goals in 493 appearances…

