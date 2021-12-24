Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, has been discharged from the hospital.

Pele, a Brazilian football legend, has been released from the hospital.

According to the hospital in Sao Paulo, the 81-year-old’remains stable’ and will continue his cancer treatment.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, was released from a hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday to spend Christmas with his family.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” according to a statement from the Brazilian hospital.

The 81-year-old “remains stable,” according to the report, and will continue to receive treatment for a colon tumor that began in September.

In December, Pele was admitted to the hospital.

“It’s not for naught that the smiling photo exists.

I will spend Christmas with my family, as I promised.

I’ll be returning home soon.

“Thank you for all of your sweet messages,” the former Brazil footballer wrote on Instagram.

Pele, a legendary footballer who helped Brazil win the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962, and 1970, is a Brazilian legend.

As a player, he continues to hold the record for most World Cup victories.