Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player, claims that sexual assault allegations are based on a “huge misunderstanding.”

Before giving a tight-lipped interview to a French newspaper, the 36-year-old watched the curling at the Winter Olympics.

On the same day that she was spotted at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games event, Peng Shuai appears to have recanted her sexual assault allegations against a high-ranking Chinese official.

Since posting allegations of sexual assault against Zhang Gaoli, a former member of China’s highest ruling council, on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the 36-year-old tennis player has become the center of an international storm.

The grand slam doubles champion has not been seen or heard from in several weeks.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is one of the few people outside the country who has spoken to Ms Peng, and is said to have met her for dinner on Saturday before she attended a mixed curling match between China and Norway.

Mr Bach, Ms Peng, and IOC member Kirsty Coventry discussed “their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai expressed her disappointment at not being able to qualify” for Tokyo 2020, according to an IOC statement.

The sexual allegations were not discussed during the IOC meeting, and “any further communication about the meeting’s content would be left to her discretion.”

According to AP News, Ms Peng also gave an interview to the French newspaper L’Equipe, but there were strict controls in place, including questions submitted in advance and a Chinese Olympic Association official present to translate her answers.

“Sexual assault? I never said anyone forced me to submit to sexual assault,” the Chinese tennis star allegedly told L’Equipe.

“This post caused a great deal of misunderstanding in the outside world.”

“I hope this post’s meaning is no longer skewed.”

Ms Peng did not directly respond to a question in the interview about whether she has been in trouble with Chinese authorities since the post.

“First and foremost,” she continued, “emotions, sport, and politics are three distinct entities.”

“My romantic issues, my personal life, should not be mixed with sports or politics.”

“It’s been as it should be: nothing special” since November, she said.

