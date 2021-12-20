Peng Shuai denies alleging sexual assault in her first interview since disappearing, but WTA remains concerned for her safety.

Peng Shuai denies making a sexual assault allegation in her first interview since disappearing, but WTA remains concerned about her safety.

In her first interview since going missing, PENG SHUAI denied alleging sexual assault against a former top Chinese official.

The WTA, on the other hand, is concerned about her safety in light of recent events.

(hashtag)PengShuai speaks to the press for the first time since making her shocking accusations.

The reporter who is interviewing her is from a Singaporean newspaper that is not allowed to be published in China.

Peng discusses her Weibo accusation and life since posting it (PART 1) pic.twitter.com9nSN0sUl1Z

Shuai, 35, went missing for three weeks after making the 1,600-word allegations on the Weibo social media platform in early November.

The actress claimed that ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli, 75, forced her to have sex with him three years ago and that they had extramarital affairs seven years prior.

There are still major concerns that she does not have complete freedom after being photographed again – on a video call with IOC chief Thomas Bach, out to dinner with friends, at home with teddies, and at a junior tennis event.

And, following her retraction of her previous statement, those fears have grown.

Peng denied being under surveillance or having her movements restricted while speaking to pro-Beijing Singapore newspaper Lianhe Zaobao at a skiing event in Shanghai.

“First and foremost, I’d like to stress one very important point,” Peng told Lianhe Zaobao.

I never mentioned or implied that I had been sexually assaulted.

“In regards to my Weibo post, it is entirely about issues in my personal life.

“And I believe that there are many misunderstandings about what occurred.”

“Every single one of those twisted misinterpretations is simply untrue.”

When asked if she was under surveillance, Peng insisted during the on-camera interview that she wrote an email to WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon that he has expressed serious doubts about, and when asked if she was, she said, “Why would there be someone keeping watch on me? I’ve always been very free.”

Shuai was photographed with a number of Chinese athletes and was caught on camera chatting with basketball player Yao Ming during the event.

The WTA, the women’s tennis governing body, said it was pleased to see her “in a public setting,” but that it did not “alleviate or address… concerns about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair, and transparent investigation… into her allegation of sexual assault, which was the source of our initial concern,” the letter continued.

Simon has led a vehement response after failing to contact Peng in a way that he felt was censorship-free.

The WTA announced earlier this month that tournaments in China, the world’s largest tennis market, would be suspended…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.