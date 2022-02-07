Peng Shuai meets IOC President Thomas Bach at the Winter Olympics, but she denies ever accusing anyone of sexual assault.

Peng Shuai meets IOC President Thomas Bach at the Winter Olympics, but she denies ever accusing someone of sexual assault.

In her first interview with western media during the 2022 Winter Olympics, PENG SHUAI denied being sexually assaulted by an ex-Chinese government official.

Shuai, the 2013 Wimbledon doubles champion, has sparked widespread concern in the international sporting community since a 1,600-word post on Weibo made allegations against former senior vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

Tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka demanded more information on her whereabouts and safety after the message was quickly deleted.

The WTA, the women’s tennis governing body, has been unable to contact the 36-year-old star for months and has decided to cancel all future tournaments in China.

L’Equipe, a French publication, was granted access to interview Peng in a Beijing hotel room over the weekend.

Peng was reportedly accompanied by Wang Kan, the Chinese Olympic Committee’s chief of staff, raising questions about her ability to speak freely.

“I don’t think I was aware of it all (global interest) because I don’t watch much foreign media news,” Peng, the former world No.14, said.

“I’m not a native English speaker, but I heard about it.”

But I never expected there to be so much concern, and I’m curious as to why that is.

“Sexual assault? I never claimed anyone had ever sexually assaulted me.”

“This post caused a lot of confusion in the outside world.”

“I don’t want this post’s meaning to be twisted any further.”

I also don’t want any more media attention given to it.

“I never vanished.”

I was clearly visible to everyone.

I never went away.

“It’s just that a lot of people messaged me, like my friends or people from the IOC, and it was simply impossible to respond to all of them.”

“However, I’ve always kept in touch with my closest friends.”

“I spoke with them, responded to their emails, and spoke with the WTA as well.”

“Their website’s communication IT system was changed at the end of the year, and many players had trouble logging in.”

My colleagues and I, on the other hand, remained in constant contact.

“That’s why I’m baffled as to why word of my disappearance got out.”

After being allowed to enter the closed-loop system, Peng finally met with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Former IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Kirsty Coventry was present at the meeting, which took place over dinner on Saturday night at the Olympic Club in Beijing.

Peng attended a curling match between China and Norway at the Ice Cube that same evening, but no official photos were released.

“Peng…,” the IOC said in a statement.

