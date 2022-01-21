Penny Hardaway is enraged by a reporter’s question following her loss.

Penny Hardaway is enraged by a reporter’s question after a loss.

The Memphis Tigers were defeated 71-62 by the SMU Mustangs on Thursday night, dropping to 9-8 on the season.

Memphis got off to a good start this season, winning its first five games.

Unfortunately, the Tigers have struggled over the last two months, going 4-8 in their last 12 games.

Memphis’ loss on Thursday night was the team’s third in a row, and head coach Penny Hardaway appears to be feeling the heat.

Hardaway had a blunt response to a reporter’s question following the loss tonight.

Hardaway was asked if he had lost confidence in his ability to complete the task.

To put it mildly, the question did not sit well with Memphis’ head coach.

He said, “When it comes to me, this media gets f***ed up sometimes.”

“We don’t have the full complement of players.”

We don’t have our full roster, as you know.

Stop interrogating me about whether or not I think I’m capable of doing something.

I feel like I could do whatever I want if I had my roster like they did.”

