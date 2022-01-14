Pep Guardiola confirms that there are more Covid cases in the squad ahead of the Chelsea match, after 21 were sent to the stands after Swindon’s win.

Pep Guardiola confirms that there will be more Covid cases in the squad for the Chelsea match after 21 players were sent to the stands after Swindon’s win.

PEP GUARDIOLA has confirmed that Manchester City has been hit by new Covid cases ahead of tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea.

Before last week’s FA Cup tie against Swindon, the champions had to isolate 21 members of the first team bubble, including seven first team players.

Many of them, including Guardiola, have returned to the Etihad Campus, but others have tested positive since.

City are not disclosing any figures or statistics ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s visit, but their manager was back on Thursday after a nine-day layoff.

“Me? I’m fine, thank you,” Guardiola replied.

“Yeah, we have some new cases.”

I can’t tell you because they want privacy.

“Some people come back, some are positive again, so if you’ve been negative once or twice, you’ll come back.”

“Otherwise, you stay at home alone, which is what has happened in all the clubs in the last two or three months.”

Both Tuchel and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk have suggested City got off easy with Covid, claiming it explains at least part of their massive lead at the top.

“We had a lot of cases and injuries,” Pep said.

We played Aston Villa with 11 first-team players, so we had four or five academy players on the bench in the last few games.

“We’re in the same boat as the rest of the clubs.”

We’ve had it like all clubs in terms of covid because it’s all over the world.

“It’s not as if we’re not smarter than the others or that we follow the protocols better than they do.”

“When the virus enters the bubble, everyone suffers, so there is no exception.”

Guardiola admitted that with the virus sweeping the country, he never knows who he might lose at the last minute.

“What we all learn before is that we try to plan what will happen in the next two or three days,” he explained.

“I’d say two hours before the training session or four or five hours before the game because we’re doing fine today but could have four or five positives in a few hours.”

“That’s why we’ve got to adapt, adjust, and figure out what we’ve got…

