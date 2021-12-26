Pep Guardiola has advised fans to wear masks at all times, as the Man City manager is concerned about the return of empty stadiums due to the Covid surge.

Pep Guardiola has advised fans to wear masks at all times, as the Man City manager fears that empty stadiums will return as a result of the Covid surge.

PEP GUARDIOLA is concerned that fans who refuse to wear masks will cause another lockdown in football.

Manchester City manager Jose Mourinho is surprised that face coverings are not already required every time people go outside.

Guardiola is dreading the prospect of returning to football in front of empty stadiums.

So, with Omicron infections on the rise and scientists claiming that this Covid variant is highly contagious, he’s baffled as to why no one is wearing a mask.

“It’s the most surprising thing to me,” Guardiola said.

No one wears a mask on the street, in big malls, or in places where you go to buy gifts for the family.

“The cases are on the rise all over the world, not just in the UK, and these people go to the stadiums in football bubbles.”

They can contaminate, but nobody wears a mask.

“From the beginning, scientists have advised that the best protection is hand sanitizers and a mask.

People, on the other hand, do not wear it, which surprises me.

“I believe it will now be compulsory in Spain, not just in some places but also outdoors.”

If you’re going out on the street, you must wear it.”

Guardiola, who accepts that he has no choice but to be vaccinated, surprised staff at the Etihad’s vaccination center this week when he showed up for his own booster.

He does, however, believe that wearing masks is a decision that should be taken away from everyone’s control.

“I believe we should start from the beginning again,” he added.

“Hand sanitizer, social distance, and masks are all part of that.”

It’s the most effective way for us to protect ourselves, our families, and the general public.

“Then the restaurants could stay open, and the game could continue.”

I’m not a scientist or a doctor, so I might be saying something stupid.

“However, I trust doctors and scientists because they know exactly, without a doubt, more than I do.”

“We have to try because if we don’t, another barrier will fall — and it will fall again and again.”

“And you have no idea how different it is to play with others versus playing alone.

There are no parallels.”