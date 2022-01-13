Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to return to the Manchester City bench against Chelsea, which is a huge boost for the team following the Covid debacle.

Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to return to the Manchester City bench against Chelsea, which is a huge boost for the club after the Covid debacle.

PEP GUARDIOLA has boosted Manchester City’s chances of beating Chelsea on Saturday.

After a positive Covid test on January 4, the Etihad manager was forced to stay away from his players for eight days.

That meant he missed City’s FA Cup win over Swindon, when the first-team bubble was reported to be isolating 21 players, including seven players.

Pep, on the other hand, is said to have received permission to return to the training ground in the middle of the week and put his squad through their paces yesterday.

Despite this, City has had a difficult week ahead of what is expected to be a crucial game in their bid to retain the Premier League title.

In the early part of this week, Coach Rodolfo Borrell, who was in charge at the County Ground, remained at the helm.

Some first-team players who tested positive for the virus last week are still in isolation, and a couple more are suspected of being infected.

Guardiola is expected to give an update on the situation to the media today before taking over the dugout on Saturday lunchtime.

With only 16 league matches remaining, a win for Premier League leaders City over Chelsea would put them 13 points ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante, who had been out for two games after testing positive for coronavirus, have recently returned to Chelsea.

Both players came off the bench in the Blues’ 1-0 League Cup semifinal win over Spurs.

“In general, important,” Tuchel said later, “but I would have preferred Thiago could stay maybe out.”

“When we lost control and Andreas Christensen had to leave, we figured we’d finish in our usual shape.”

“In-game management,” says the narrator.

I would have preferred he had another training session and had more time to rest.”