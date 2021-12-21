Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish after they were axed for the win over Newcastle.

PEP GUARDIOLA has warned Jack Grealish and Phil Foden about their off-field antics, after excluding them from the team’s trip to Newcastle.

The Manchester City manager is said to have been dissatisfied with the state in which the England duo reported for training on Tuesday after a night out following their 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

Despite shining in a 7-0 romp against Leeds on December 14, both were unused subs in the 4-0 win on Sunday.

Grealish and Foden are said to have gone out together after the win on Tuesday night.

Guardiola and the club are said to be dissatisfied with their current state after participating in a Wednesday recovery session.

Due to the dangers of Covid, the City manager has repeatedly advised his players to be extra cautious over the festive period.

“It wasn’t rotation, no,” Pep said when asked why he made changes against the Toon.

This team was chosen because these guys, not the others, deserved to play.

“At Christmas, I pay special attention to on- and off-the-field behavior.

They won’t play if things aren’t right off the field.

“Because of the distractions at Christmas and everything else that happens, we must be focused at all times.”

You must keep your concentration.”

Guardiola did not specifically mention the England duo, but they were two of three changes he made on Tyneside.

The other was centre-back John Stones, who had played right-back against Leeds but was replaced by Joao Cancelo, who had returned from injury.

Stones was not seen with his Three Lions teammates.

Guardiola missed training on Wednesday to be with former striker Sergio Aguero as he announced his retirement in Barcelona.

He delegated command to his coaching staff, and the players who played against Leeds were scheduled to arrive for a warm-up.

Grealish isn’t thought to have been present at the meeting.

Guardiola himself had a Covid scare on Friday when an inconclusive test came back, but he was eventually given the green light to return.

