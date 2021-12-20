Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish after they were axed for the win over Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Jack Grealish after they were axed for the win over Newcastle.

PEP GUARDIOLA has warned Jack Grealish and Phil Foden about their off-field antics, after excluding them from the team’s trip to Newcastle.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that the changes he made at St James’ Park were not merely rotational.

Despite shining in a 7-0 romp against Leeds on December 14, both were unused subs in the 4-0 win on Sunday.

Grealish and Foden are said to have gone out together after the game on Tuesday night, according to the Telegraph.

Guardiola and the club were said to be dissatisfied with their state during a recovery session on Wednesday.

Due to the dangers of Covid, the City manager has repeatedly advised his players to be extra cautious over the festive period.

“It was not rotation, no,” Pep said when asked why he made changes against the Toon.

I chose this team because these guys, not the others, deserved to play.

“At Christmas, I pay close attention to on- and off-field behavior.

And if things aren’t right off the field, they won’t be able to play.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Because of the distractions at Christmas and everything else that occurs, we must be focused at all times.”

You must maintain your concentration.”

Guardiola did not specifically mention the England duo, but they were two of three changes he made on Tyneside.

The other was centre-back John Stones, who had started against Leeds as a right-back but was replaced by Joao Cancelo.

Stones was not with his England teammates, according to reports.

Guardiola missed training on Wednesday to be with former striker Sergio Aguero as he announced his retirement in Barcelona.

He delegated command to his coaching staff, and the players who played against Leeds were scheduled to arrive for a warm-up.

Grealish isn’t thought to have been present at that meeting.

Guardiola himself had a Covid scare on Friday when an inconclusive test came back, but he was eventually given the green light to return.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.