Pep Guardiola has ruled out buying a replacement for Ferran Torres in January, despite Erling Haaland’s interest.

PEP GUARDIOLA has ruled out signing a striker in January to replace Ferran Torres, who is set to join Barcelona.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have reached an agreement worth £55 million, which is expected to be completed at the beginning of next month.

The money raised will most likely be spent on a new center forward, with Dortmund’s Erling Haaland being one of the possible candidates.

When asked if he would buy a striker in January, Guardiola replied, “No, we are not going to buy a striker in January.”

Guardiola is a huge fan of Torres, but he has stated that he will not keep players who do not want to play at the Etihad.

“Txiki didn’t tell me anything,” he said, “but I know they’re negotiating and I think it’s close.”

Txiki didn’t call or text me to let me know it was already done.

“If we only had two or three attacking players, Ferran might believe he had a better chance to play and stay longer.”

“I’ve always had the impression that when Barcelona or Real Madrid knock on a player’s door, it’s difficult to refuse.

It’s extremely challenging.

“In terms of fashion, cities, and a variety of other factors, they are still the best teams in the world.”

“He’s from Spain, and I understand why he’d like to leave.

“I told him to leave when he knocked on my door and said, ‘I want to leave.’

Make a call to Txiki, make a call to your smart agent, and try to come to an agreement.

‘Do it if you can.’

“When the players’ minds aren’t here, I can’t persuade them to do anything.”

This is illogical.

“Other clubs force them to stay; I disagree, but each club makes its own decisions.”

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if he’d be disappointed if Torres left.

My players’ happiness is important to me.

As I’ve previously stated.

“When he came to me, I told him that if he wasn’t happy, he had to leave.

“A career is brief; it is over in a single day.”

I will not be disappointed if he wishes to depart.

It’s his wish, and if the clubs can come to an agreement, I’ll be happy for him.”

