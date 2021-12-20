Pep Guardiola hints that Man City trio Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and John Stones were dropped for Newcastle’s win due to disciplinary issues.

Pep Guardiola suggests that Man City trio Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and John Stones were dropped for Newcastle’s win due to disciplinary issues.

As the champions thrashed Eddie Howe’s side at St James’ Park yesterday, the trio were all named on the bench.

City moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, thanks to goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling.

Only Stones came off the bench to contribute to City’s world-record-breaking victory.

Guardiola, however, revealed to 5Live after the game that he did not leave his English trio out of the lineup for the sake of rotation.

“Not rotation, no,” Guardiola said, adding that he has been ‘paying attention’ to ‘off-pitch behavior’ that is ‘not proper.’

“I chose this team because these guys, and not the others, deserved to play today.”

“During the Christmas season, I pay close attention to on- and off-field behavior.

And if things aren’t going well off the field, they won’t be able to play.

“So we have to be focused all of the time because of the distractions during the holidays and everything that happens – you have to stay focused.”

Grealish declared his desire to win the Treble this season, prompting Guardiola’s ruthless decision.

“We have a lot of talent here and a lot of good players,” the England captain said.

I believe we have a good chance of winning a few competitions this year.

“Winning trophies is why I came here, so hopefully by the end of the season, I’ll have a few medals around my neck.”

“I’ve actually struggled with my goals and assists,” Grealish said, reflecting on his own struggles since his record £100 million summer transfer from Aston Villa.

“With the price tag on my head, people start talking and doubting you as soon as you don’t get those goals and assists for a while.”

“I’ve been feeling like that lately, but those two are the ones I’m focusing on the most.”

“At that point, you must trust in my own abilities and proceed from there.”