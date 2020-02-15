Pep Guardiola insists John Stones missing out on England’s Euro 2020 squad would not be his fault

Pep Guardiola has maintained he can’t be held responsible if £49million defender John Stones misses out on Euro 2020 due to a lack of game time at Manchester City.

Stones, one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s teamsheet when England reached the World Cup semi-finals two years ago, is struggling for form and confidence at The Etihad and has made only 10 Premier League starts this season despite a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.

After being taken apart by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha on January 18, he’s had only two brief appearances as a cup substitute, having fallen behind Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and teenager Eric Garcia in the pecking order.

Guardiola is sympathetic towards Stones’ battle with Harry Maguire Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings and others for a place in Southgate’s 23 next summer but insists he has to put City’s interest first.

‘I hope John goes with the national team. I am a human being and suffer when my players suffer,’ said the City boss ahead of today’s home game with West Ham.

‘I want to make decisions that he likes but I have to make decisions to be honest with me. He has good points and some have to improve. I know it’s not been easy for him.

‘Of course I want all my players selected for the national teams at the Euros but I have to think about every game and making decisions about tomorrow and day after day. Not for the future.

‘They have to play here as best as possible then after that go to the national team. I selected Eric and the reason is he’s played very well in the games.’

There was at least some encouragement from Guardiola towards Stones’ chances of turning his season around.

‘Everyone has the chance to play more, of course. I have to decide. There are still three months and a lot of things can change. A good example is Vinnie (Kompany),’ said the Catalan.

‘Vinnie didn’t always play much during the season because of injuries but in the last months he was the best central defender in the world.’

City have won the last two Premier Leagues but are currently in the unusual position of being 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

It has led to discussion over whether the team needs a rebuild with even Lionel Messi’s name thrown into the mix.

Guardiola’s own contract runs out at the end of next season with no guarantee he will stay beyond then. But he is sure City will continue to attract top talent regardless of who the manager is.

‘That’s not the only reason they come, because I am here,’ he said. ‘We have been in contact with others (players) who didn’t come when I was here!

‘The club is big enough and good enough to be attractive for players who want to play in the way we do, who watch us on TV and see us or have played against us.

‘They will still want to come because of economic reasons, or because just they want to play for City. I think Man City is not a bad solution for players. The club was stable and moving forward before I came here. (Roberto) Mancini won the title, also with Manuel (Pellegrini) and the football they were playing then was really good.’

Besides Stones, there will be plenty of interest in Guardiola’s team sheet today with Raheem Sterling out with a hamstring injury.

Phil Foden will also be hoping for a rare opportunity. Guardiola has repeatedly said he will be given the chance to David Silva in City’s line-up next season but every week Foden is left out raises the prospect of the club going into the transfer market for a top central midfield player.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne will battle it out for penalty-taking duties today. City have missed four of their last six with Ilkay Gundogan missing against Spurs last weekend after Hugo Lloris went unpunished for coming off his line early.

The Premier League ruled at the start of the season that VAR would not check the offence and that referees would be left to order retakes based on what they saw with the naked eye.

The net result has been that goalkeepers feel free to come of their line – to the disadvantage of penalty-takers.

Guardiola said: ‘It would not have been allowed in the Champions League (Lloris coming off his line) but here in England they don’t care about this rule and the goalkeeper can go forward and they will not disallow it.’