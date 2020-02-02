Pep Guardiola insists Raheem Sterling’s seven-game goal drought not down to burnout

Pep Guardiola insists Raheem Sterling is not suffering from burnout despite his longest Manchester City goal drought since 2017.

Sterling has not scored for seven games and fluffed a couple of great opportunities in City’s midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United.

At 25, Sterling has played 410 senior games for Liverpool, City and England — 97 of them since the start of last season, which itself followed a long World Cup.

However, Guardiola insists the forward is capable of playing more matches than usual because of his physical condition, indicating that he may again be used at Tottenham on Sunday.

‘He is one of the guys who recovers quicker than anyone I’ve ever met,’ said Guardiola.

‘He could play every two days and the more he plays regularly the better he feels. Goals and assists are important but not the only thing. I am not judging just for that.’

Sterling’s previous longest drought for City came in 2017 when he went three months without scoring. He has played 58 games in each of the past two seasons and 39 already this season.