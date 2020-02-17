Pep Guardiola makes ‘rallying cry to Man City stars’ in crisis meeting after Champions League ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reassured his players that he will not be leaving after they were handed a two-year ban from competing in the Champions League.

It was announced on Friday that the club would be barred from participating in European competitions for the next two seasons due to ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016.

Less than 24 hours later, a crisis meeting was called at the club’s training ground so Guardiola could address his squad in the flesh.

In an uplifting rallying cry, Guardiola reportedly made it clear that he would be staying put.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard allegedly told his players: ‘Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.’

The mood at training following the meeting was said to be upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s rearranged Premier League match against West Ham.

Chief executive Ferran Soriano cancelled a skiing holiday to attend the meeting, during which he detailed the next steps following UEFA’s lengthy investigation and an outcome that City had expected.

As well as the meeting, City have also held talks with a number of their key players in an attempt to steady the ship.

As revealed by Sportsmail, Raheem Sterling became the first City star to publicly commit his future to the club.

Real Madrid are already being linked with a mega-money move for the England forward this summer. However, Sterling does not want the uncertainty over City’s European future to affect him going into the business end of the season.

Aidy Ward, who has represented Sterling since the player was at school, told Sportsmail: ‘Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers at the moment.’

Players were urged to stay calm over their futures, a message also relayed to agents.