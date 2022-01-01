Pep Guardiola praises his apprentice Mikel Arteta as “Arsenal’s most important player.”

Mikel Arteta vs. Pep Guardiola: Man City boss praises his youngster as “Arsenal’s most important player”

Despite a rocky start as manager in north London, Guardiola believes Arteta has created the best version of Arsenal he has seen during his time at City.

Mikel Arteta has been dubbed the “most important player” by Pep Guardiola, who believes his friend has built the best Arsenal team he has ever managed against.

Due to Covid-19, Arteta will be absent when his team opens 2022 by hosting the league’s in-form leaders at lunchtime on Saturday.

But, with or without Arteta, Guardiola believes his former Manchester City assistant has transformed Arsenal into a serious title contender, and that they will put City to the test as they seek an 11th consecutive league win.

“I’d say Mikel is their most important player,” Guardiola said.

“I am familiar with his charisma, ideas, and, most importantly, his willingness to do what he believes is best for the team and the club.

“There’s no doubt about it.

The most important thing is for him to remain healthy; his symptoms were mild, everything was under control, and he recovered; after the protocols, he returned to his favorite place, the touchline, and the sessions.

“However, I know exactly which Arsenal will play, Mikel or no Mikel.”

It’s the best Arsenal I’ve seen in six seasons since I’ve been here.

“That’s why they’re going to have fun with his supporters.”

It will be a challenge for us, but we have a fantastic chance to keep going.”

Arteta, according to City manager Pep Guardiola, “changed the culture at the Emirates” during a difficult managerial tenure that saw his future called into question.

“It’s no secret that Arsenal is the best,” Guardiola said.

“They’re one of the top four teams.”

Mikel’s good ideas and the high energy with which they are playing.

It takes time to settle something, and I believe he changed the team, the club.

“He switched clubs.”

I’m sure he felt a lot of things, including the way things started in Arsenal, which may not have been ideal, but he’s improving step by step.

So it’s possible that we’re facing one of them right now.

