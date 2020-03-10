Pep Guardiola says football should be suspended rather than behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Pep Guardiola would prefer the authorities to suspend competitions in response to coronavirus rather than play behind closed doors.

The Manchester City manager believes it is a matter of time before matches are affected in the UK ahead of facing Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

But Guardiola warned that suspending the season makes more sense than staging games without supporters.

‘We are conscious of it because it’s happened in Italy, the league is suspended,’ Guardiola said. ‘Spain is behind closed doors (for the next two weeks) and I think it’ll happen here.

‘The other issue is if it’s worth playing football without spectators? We do our jobs for the people. If they cannot come it would make no sense without them.

‘We’ll follow the instructions and everyone around the world is involved in that. I prefer not to play, definitely.

‘If it’s one or two games I can understand it (behind closed doors). But we play for the people. If they can’t be there then it’s no sense.

‘I would not love to play matches in the Premier League or Champions League or the cups without the people. But we are going to follow the instructions of the governments.’

The prospect of City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid taking place behind closed doors remains and Guardiola added: ‘If UEFA say we have to play without spectators, then we’ll play. Health is the most important thing.’

Guardiola comes up against former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time on Wednesday and insisted the 37-year-old will become a success in the dugout.

The pair have spoken ‘quite often,’ since Arteta succeeded Unai Emery at the Emirates in December and Guardiola has seen vast improvement in Arsenal since.

‘He’s an adult and more than prepared, he doesn’t need advice from me,’ the City boss added. ‘We talk about everything. Family, and how his team is settling. We’re friends.

‘I’m looking forward to it. I said three years ago that I was convinced he’d be a manager when the opportunity came.

‘He decided it was right for him. I’d say he’s doing incredibly well, his ideas are already implemented and it is getting there day by day. Arsenal will have success with him on the bench.’