Pep Guardiola says he ‘understands the fans’ after questioning Man City attendance for FA Cup tie

Pep Guardiola repeated his call for Manchester City supporters to fill the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, claiming that witnessing a brimming ground gives him more purpose than winning trophies.

The City boss voiced ‘surprise’ at the 39,223 attendance for Sunday’s FA Cup win over Fulham, with the supporters’ association chief Kevin Parker on Monday expressing disappointment at the manager’s comments.

City are expecting in the region of 51,000 for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United and Guardiola hopes for a raucous atmosphere.

‘We try to do our best to let them be proud but I will try it again to push them to be with us as much as possible,’ Guardiola said. ‘If it is possible to be full, full, full every single game, it will be better because it’s the sense of doing something for our people.

‘I do my job not for the titles, it’s to go to the Etihad Stadium and see it absolutely full, enjoying games together. When we win and they are not satisfied it is not a reason to be there.’

Guardiola praised the City’s away support and suggested he had anticipated more through the turnstiles last weekend because of the club’s affinity with the FA Cup, a trophy they are attempting to defend.

‘I understand it’s (financially) difficult for the people,’ he added. ‘I’ve learned how important the Premier League and the FA Cup are – much, much more important to this club than the Champions League.

‘We know that through the club and our experience. It was my mistake that I thought, “oh it’s Sunday 1pm, today will be full,” and I didn’t know it was on BBC1 and not Sky.

‘It was never my intention to offend them.’

Meanwhile, Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract. The 34-year-old was likely to trigger an automatic extension owing to the amount of appearances made but moved to finalise his longer stay sooner regardless.

‘My time here has been decorated by silverware, but under Pep’s guidance we have really accelerated. I want that to carry on for as long as possible,’ he said. ‘I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans.’