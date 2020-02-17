Pep Guardiola ‘to consider his Man City future if two-year Champions League ban is not overturned’

Pep Guardiola will reportedly consider his future as Manchester City manager in the summer if the club’s two-year Champions League ban isn’t overturned.

On Friday, City were banned from European competition for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons following ‘serious breaches’ of financial fair play regulations.

As reported by The Telegraph, Guardiola may leave City at the end of the season if the ban remains in place.

Guardiola is now odds on to leave City before the start of next season, with Ladbrokes pricing such a scenario up at 1/2.

Meanwhile, it is 33/1 that Guardiola will be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Guardiola took charge of City in 2016, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2021.

During his time at City, Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take over at City if Guardiola leaves according to Paddy Power, who price the Argentine at 5/2.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is priced at 9/2, while RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is at odds of 7/1.

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, currently out of work since stepping down as boss of the Turin club at the end of last season, is another name said to be under consideration.