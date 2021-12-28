Pep Guardiola was on the verge of rejecting Man City after the Premier League manager demanded a lavish mansion in the heart of the city.

Pep Guardiola was on the verge of rejecting Man City after the Premier League manager demanded a opulent mansion in the heart of the city.

According to a book, Manchester City came close to missing out on Pep Guardiola because they couldn’t meet his demands for luxury accommodation.

Guardiola enjoys the buzz of city life, while many City stars prefer the comfort of a Cheshire mansion.

In February of 2016, the Spaniard agreed to take over from Manuel Pellegrini.

However, Etihad officials were left wondering if he would reconsider before the next season.

Club executives were concerned that the then-Bayern manager would break his word, according to Pol Ballus and Lu Martin’s book Pep’s City: The Making of a Superteam.

Txiki Begiristain, Etihad director of football, told player liaison manager David Quintana to hold crunch talks with Guardiola over the situation in Munich, according to Ballus and Martin.

“It appears we have a problem with the German,” Begiristain said ominously.

“They did indeed,” say Ballus and Martin in the book.

The Guardiola family had previously resided in a large mansion on Sophienstrasse in Munich.

“Pep insisted on similar accommodations in Manchester, and the matter threatened to derail the deal.”

“Quintana and Pep met at a local Vietnamese restaurant for a leisurely three-hour lunch.

“At lunch, key elements of the club’s organization, infrastructure, and players were discussed, but the issues surrounding the Guardiolas’ new home remained unresolved.”

“The issue was that Pep refused to live anywhere other than the city center, and there simply wasn’t anything suitable there.”

“It didn’t exist,” says the narrator.

All of Begiristain’s plans were going up in smoke.

Pep’s transfer to City was in jeopardy.”

Quintana reassured the in-demand ex-Barcelona manager, saying, “No worries; if we have to, we’ll build you what you want.”

We’ll get it done, even if it takes a few more months.”

The Guardiolas eventually relocated to the Deansgate City Suites in Manchester’s city center, where they live in a luxurious apartment.

And his first signing, Ilkay Gundogan, soon joined them in the plush building.

Sergio Aguero, the talismanic striker, was also enticed by the true city slicker lifestyle.

The Argentine left his rural home to become one of the first residents of the brand new West Tower in the Deansgate development in the city center.