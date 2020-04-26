Pepe Domingo Castaño has a coronavirus

Pepe Domingo Castaño, historical journalist for Spanish radio and currently one of the stars of Cape Cope’s ‘Tiempo de Juego’, reappeared last Sunday on the air after many days of absence. The Galician told Paco González how bad he had been in the past two weeks, in which he believed he had suffered from the coronavirus.

«I have had a fever for a day, and I have not had any more coughs than I usually have. The worst was tiredness. I didn’t feel like anything, not even moving an arm. I lost my voice, I was with a brutal headache, without eating four days … It has been two weeks, but especially five days in which I had the feeling of being out of the world, “he said.

Well, Pepe Domingo was right. This same afternoon he has entered ‘Game Time’ again and has revealed Paco González who has tested positive, although he says he is under control: «Yesterday I had the serological test and the result is a Covid-19 infection. My body is overcoming the virus. Now, I have a few days locked in the room but I’m fine ». Bad news, but also great news for radio lovers. Pepe Domingo will soon return to the waves. Much encouragement.

