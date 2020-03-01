Perfect 10! Gymnast Nia Dennis floors the competition with incredible Beyonce-inspired routine (VIDEO)

One year on from Katelyn Ohashi’s viral floor routine, Nia Dennis has taken the baton and wowed the internet with an outstanding routine of her own, inspired by pop sensation Beyonce.

The 21-year-old gymnastics sensation celebrated her birthday in style last weekend with the performance which has since found a life of its own on social media, with several million people viewing her near-perfect routine.

The University of California athlete performed the routine to a medley of Beyonce songs, and even finished off the piece by placing an imaginary crown on her head.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

Gymnast Nia Dennis did Beyoncé proud with her floor routine https://t.co/pF6KsH7zT4 She did that! You go girl! Perfect 10! — Nicky (@LovelyNicky247) February 28, 2020

follow me – UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is on her way to breaking the internet: UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine would make Beyonce proud.- followforfollow pic.twitter.com/wblXyjzS4v — Edward Villanueva (@miamirealestat4) February 28, 2020

However, as flawless as the performance appeared to us, it didn’t quite convince the judges who saw fit to award her 9.975 points, 0.025 points shy of a perfect score, prompting several Twitter fans to ponder what more she could have done to improve her score.

This performance comes after last year’s outstanding routine by fellow UCLA gymnast Ohashi, whose routine last year was awarded the maximum possible score by the judges.

Dennis will have some way to go to for her routine to do the same numbers as Ohashi, whose performance has since been viewed on social media more than 90 million times.

But, with Ohashi now having retired from the sport, it seems there is a new star in town.