Pete Buttigieg is not optimistic about South Carolina. But he keeps pushing.

Pete Buttigieg was only half joking the night before elementary school in South Carolina when he loudly wondered in front of a crowd that it wasn’t “too late” to take another shot to support his struggling campaign. His aides, who were sitting in the back of an American Legion hall in Sumter, S.C., groaned audibly, and one threw up his hands in frustration.

No campaign employee wants their boss to admit defeat in a competition before the polls are even opened, especially when the campaign is in a precarious situation. Although the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had a strong early start as a presidential candidate in the mostly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire, he was unable to find support from black voters.

So Saturday’s competition in South Carolina, where about two-thirds of Democratic voters are African-American, is unlikely to be a good day for Buttigieg. According to the latest poll from Emerson College, only 6% of black voters support him in the state’s democratic primary school. Looking at the 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday in three days, his chances aren’t much better as the electorate becomes even more diverse.

This mood of impending defeat shaped Buttigieg’s appearance on stage on Friday in Sumter, a military city that fights like lead against lead in its drinking water. For Buttigieg, a gay veteran in a state where sexual orientation and gender identity are legal grounds for dismissal, this was a potentially uncomfortable situation. The crowd that was only invited was friendly enough, but Buttigieg seemed exhausted. It wasn’t the same candidate on stage who electrified the hotel’s ballrooms on the way to victory in Iowa.

“I’m actually surprised he’s still in the race,” said Ken Knops, a 66-year-old retiree who supported Andrew Yang until he retired. Now Knops is shopping. including a skeptical visit to Buttigieg’s event. “I do not know what [states]He wins on Super Tuesday. “

As democratic presidential candidates join the crucial Super Tuesday competition, the broad field of contenders is becoming an ever-increasing problem. Bernie Sanders remains the leader after the first three competitions, and former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to do well in South Carolina and could potentially start Super Tuesday with the second-largest bucket of delegates.

But nobody else is ready to stop. Like Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar vow to keep fighting while the competitions hit their backyards, and billionaire Mike Bloomberg will be voting this week. The broad field of moderates divides the majority of the votes that do not go to Sanders and paves the way for the further advancement of the Vermont senator in the race. If things continue at this pace, no one will secure the nomination before the Democrats come to their congress in Milwaukee, which means anything can happen.

The campaigns in South Carolina didn’t go smoothly for Buttigieg. On Friday, his campaign abruptly canceled an event with small town Afro-American mayors at a soul food restaurant in Fairfax, S.C. because so few of them were willing to attend. MP James Clyburn – a kingmaker in the state – threw his support behind Biden and effectively iced up every opening for the former mayor.

Hours later, Buttigieg stumbled when asked about his belief.

“Evangelists have chosen Republicans in the past because they thought their morals lay there. What do you do to engage Christians across the country – especially white Christians – who usually vote Republicans against the concepts of compassion, against the concepts of humanity ? “, Buttiegieg asked the self-identified poet laureate of the Vote Common Good movement Genesis.

Buttigieg, who has canceled events because he is fighting a bad illness and is not fighting as his best self, has found an answer that was inarticulate with Beset. “I love the idea that your movement has a poet laureate. Really exciting, ”he said to applause. “I wonder if it’s too late to find a way to have a poet laureate for our campaign. It’s a great idea.”

Nevertheless, Buttigieg has no plans to step aside at least for the time being, as he is going to Georgia with former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday and to Texas, Oklahoma and Idaho in the coming days. Buttigieg plans to continue his campaign preaching compassion and courtesy, a vision that can be difficult to compete with Sander’s promise of a revolution.

He may lose among black voters, but remains determined to win the electorate he calls “future ex-Republicans,” like Marc Warren, a 49-year-old Columbia, SC architect who joined Buttigieg’s rally at the rally state capital. Warren, a Republican who doesn’t like Trump, says he plans to vote for Buttigieg, although he has no expectations that he can win. “He has a really big hill to climb, but we cannot sit on our hands because it will be difficult,” he says.

Other supporters who supported Buttigieg in South Carolina hoped that Buttigieg would have a better chance of staying in the game once the broad field of moderates narrows.

“It’s time for some people to get out. It’s time to consolidate,” said Caroline Keene, a 46-year-old Camden, SC teacher who wanted to vote for Buttigieg the next day. “It’s time for us, one Select person who is not Bernie and gather us behind that person. “