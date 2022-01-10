Pete Carroll Makes an Open and Honest Admission About His Work Situation
One unintended victim of Black Monday has already been found.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, on the other hand, is confident that he will not be fired.
Carroll was asked if he’s concerned about his position with the team moving forward after Seattle’s Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Carroll replied with a firm “no.”
“I’m in excellent physical condition.”
Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status
Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status
Former Seattle DE Cliff Avril thinks it’s “unreal” that fans of the team hope the #Seahawks move on from Russell Wilson and/or Pete Carroll.
“The grass is not greener on the other side.”
Here’s what Avril said about that and more to @WymanAndBob:https://t.co/Lvnrsnu9vV
— 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) January 8, 2022
From @GMFB: All eyes on the coaching world today, as the #Bears and #Seahawks are among those who will plot out their future. pic.twitter.com/X62JugTRYK
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022