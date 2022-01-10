Pete Carroll Says If Russell Wilson Will Return

Seattle Seahawks fans can now fully focus on quarterback Russell Wilson’s future with the team now that the 2021 season is over.

Wilson is under contract for the next two seasons, but he was the subject of trade rumors last offseason that have continued this season.

Wilson, after a decade in the Pacific Northwest, is expected to play elsewhere in 2022, according to some analysts.

Time will tell if that is the case, but for now, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Wilson will be back with the team next fall.

Carroll stated as much on ESPN 710 today.

Pete Carroll Reveals If He Expects Russell Wilson To Return

